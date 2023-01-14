Rapoport: Geno Smith 'will be back' with Seattle for '23 season
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says quarterback Geno Smith "will be back" with the Seattle Seahawks for the 2023 season.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says quarterback Geno Smith "will be back" with the Seattle Seahawks for the 2023 season.
Ohio State's Ryan Day promoted receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator.
Commanders DT Daron Payne should be a free agent priority for #Raiders
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
Three teams have been given permission by the Saints to interview Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and those three teams know that kind of compensation the Saints will demand to hire Payton. That’s the word from Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, who said today that those three teams are the only ones [more]
Cheryl Bosa had to make a decision on which son's playoff game she was going to go to, and her reasoning is justified.
Here is what pundits around the web are predicting will unfold during the 2022 NFL playoffs.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
The 2023 NFL playoff bracket is set. Here's how to watch every single game.
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
The Chiefs Wire staff takes a crack at predicting the outcomes of all AFC and NFC games in the wild-card round.
With quarterback's departure from Las Vegas all but official, the only question left seems to be where he'll play next.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Greg Papa called out an area of weakness where the 49ers' defense needs to improve in their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
Sure, the rest is great. But there's another huge benefit to the Eagles' bye week, according to Jason Kelce. By Dave Zangaro
All 14 teams in the NFL playoffs are hoping to mount a run to Super Bowl 57, but not all of them look to have what it takes to win a title.
With Mike Williams (back injury) now ruled out for the Chargers' playoff opener at Jacksonville, the franchise is under scrutiny for handling of the roster.
As of Monday, it looked like Sean McVay would leave the Rams after six seasons. He ultimately decided to stay. So why did he choose not to leave? Although plenty of Rams fans are behaving as if McVay’s decision to stay means he was never considering leaving at all, well, that’s just incorrect. Last Sunday, Jay [more]