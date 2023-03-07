Rapoport: Geno Smith agrees to 3-year/$105M contract with Seahawks
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Quarterback Geno Smith agrees to a 3-year/$105M contract with Seattle Seahawks.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Quarterback Geno Smith agrees to a 3-year/$105M contract with Seattle Seahawks.
An NFL general manager and a different NFL front office executive don't think the Houston Texans will trade up with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Tennessee Titans reportedly were shopping star RB Derrick Henry at the NFL combine.
Titans running back Derrick Henry could be on the way out in Tennessee. The Titans have been shopping Henry, according to Michael Silver of BallySports.com. Henry is due a base salary of $10.5 million this season, none of which is guaranteed. If the Titans were to trade him, they’d save $6.3 million on their salary [more]
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
After the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, here's a look at which prospects improved their draft stock and which prospects are falling.
With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, Bears insider Josh Schrock delivers his latest seven-round Bears mock draft with a complete view of Round 1.
As Super Bowl LVII approached, it became clear that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay continued to be motivated by the perception that former Lions coach Matt Patricia disrespected Slay when he was in Detroit. Slay’s motivation may continue in 2023. With Patricia reportedly in play to join the defensive coaching staff in Philadelphia, Slay and Patricia [more]
According to one NFL pundit, the Chicago Bears are far down the road in trade talks centered around the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Jets likely could have found a way to make it work with Carr. Instead, they tried to play the long game and wait for Rodgers to make a decision on his future.
With Derek Carr heading to the New Orleans Saints and Aaron Rodgers still undecided about his future, it’s remarkable how quickly the outlook on the Jets' quarterback situation changed.
If Tom Brady ditches retirement for another NFL season, one league insider believes the 49ers need to bring the 45-year-old back home to the Bay Area.
The 2023 NFL free-agent class includes some serious star power. Here's a look at the top 25 players set to hit the market this spring.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. breaks down which players put themselves in position to have fantasy success as rookies as we get closer to the NFL Draft. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Things got heated between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker near the end of Sunday's Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns showdown.
The move is expected to save Kansas City about $21 million in cap space.
It wasn't long ago new UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was charged with domestic violence in Las Vegas – a charge that later was dropped.
The Saquon Barkley free agency situation is wrapped up in Daniel Jones' contract negotiations with the Giants.
As the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine winds down, here are four prospects the Tennessee Titans should take long looks at before April's NFL Draft.
An anonymous NFL general manager thinks the Chicago Bears are more likely than not to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, just a lot further down than expected.