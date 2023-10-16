Rapoport: Garoppolo could miss one or two weeks after injury vs. Pats 'The Insiders'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could miss one or two weeks after injury vs. the New England Patriots.
Brian Hoyer took over for Garoppolo in the second half against his former team.
Butler spent four seasons with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
It was a fitting ending to another bad day for the Patriots.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
The Raiders are opting to start an untested rookie QB over 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
The Raiders had a scare with their star receiver in Sunday's game.
Davante Adams caught his first touchdown of the 2023 season earlier in the contest.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The Steelers had a long trip home from Las Vegas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Browns quarterback also pushed an official during the loss to the Steelers, but the league didn't find it worth punishing.
This is what it looks like to coach the league’s worst team in Week 6 of this NFL season, especially with two division powers up next – and potential salvation in the form of a QB-rich draft still months away, at the earliest.
We have six teams on bye and various new injuries to panic about, so we're definitely gonna need to work the waiver wire. Andy Behrens is here to help.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Damien Harris is reportedly 'going to be fine' after being taken off the field in an ambulance Sunday night.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at 12 top performers and a few other prospects who played well ahead of the high school season.