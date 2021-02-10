Rapoport, Garafolo: Texans Jamey Rootes resigning becomes effective today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo share that Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes resigning becomes effective today. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Latest Stories