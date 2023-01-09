Rapoport, Garafolo: Texans have fired HC Lovie Smith
NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo announce via social media that the Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith.
Houston coach Lovie Smith kept insisting his team would play for the win Sunday. When he got the chance in the final minute, Smith delivered on that promise. After Davis Mills threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Akins with 50 seconds left, Smith dialed up the same combination on a 2-point conversion play to give Houston a rare and improbable 32-31 victory at Indianapolis, costing the Texans the No. 1 pick in April’s draft.
The Houston Texans have fired coach Lovie Smith after finishing the season 3-13-1.
Lovie Smith called his final game as the Houston Texans coach in Sunday's season finale. Whether Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday also will be out remains to be seen. Just hours after the two closed out dismal seasons with a wild and intriguing fourth quarter that culminated with a 32-31 Texans' victory, Smith was fired.
