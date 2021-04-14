Rapoport, Garafolo detail key dates in NFL offseason schedule
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo detail key dates in the NFL offseason schedule. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo detail key dates in the NFL offseason schedule. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Assault charges officially have been filed against Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Via Melina Roeder of KDKA, DeVincent Spriggs made his criminal complaint earlier today. He contends that Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, began punching Spriggs after he accidentally bumped into Donald early Sunday morning. Spriggs contends that he suffered a [more]
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Falcons are hosting veteran returner Cordarrelle Patterson for a visit and he's expected to sign with Atlanta
What could have been...
The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open. Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters. "I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.
Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.
It’s the culmination of a pursuit that failed last year, when the Browns offered Clowney a contract, only to watch him take a one-year deal with the Titans.
Hideki Matsuyama overcame a potentially ruinous moment to become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National on Sunday. Matsuyama, who started the day with a four-shot lead over a quartet that included playing competitor Xander Schauffele and Masters debutant Zalatoris, carded a one-over-par 73 that left him at 10 under on the week at the year's first major. "Hopefully I'll be a pioneer and many other Japanese will follow," Matsuyama said through an interpreter inside Butler Cabin where he was presented with the champion's famous Green Jacket.
The Minnesota Vikings need a lot to go its way in the 2021 NFL draft. Here is an ideal NFL draft for the Vikings.
Dustin Johnson is eyeing a new jacket after having to leave the game's most coveted garment at Augusta National after the Masters.
Molly Lillard (née Toon) was a standout volleyball star who helped Michigan to the 2012 national championship game.
Purdue's gotten some future roster clarity already this spring, as seniors-to-be Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter have indicated that they do not plan to return to the program for an extra pandemic year of eligibility in 2022-2023, Matt Painter said Wednesday. Fellow rising senior Trevion Williams has not made any such statement, but it's likely, Painter suggested, that he'd pursue professional opportunities after this season, should he return for it. Williams has entered his name for the NBA Draft, with the option to return to Purdue being maintained.
The Cincinnati Bengals net some interesting names in a new 7-round mock draft.
Dustin Poirier has offered a mea culpa regarding his recent Twitter spat with Conor McGregor.
The WNBA's draft eligibility rules make players finish four years of college or turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft. But there's much more than just enacting a one-and-done rule.
Jayson Tatum and Kendrick Perkins hashed things out after Perkins' criticism of the Celtics All-Star last week -- and it sounds like Tatum got the message loud and clear.
Molly Lillard, a former volleyball standout and daughter of former NFL WR Al Toon, was found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in Arizona.
One of the underrated swaps on NHL Trade Deadline Day involved former King, Jeff Carter, returning to Pennsylvania, but as a Penguin. Our deep dive. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)
Returning back from a long break, both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal opened their clay-court seasons with victories at the Monte Carlo Masters.
What the New York Mets appear to have with Brandon Nimmo is a player whose stats keep getting better as he plays during his age-28 season.
The Boston Bruins got creative in practice Wednesday by using hilarious, lifelike mannequins to simulate pressure on defensemen shooting pucks from the point.