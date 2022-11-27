Rapoport, Garafolo: Behind the decision to bench Zach Wilson
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and Mike Garafolo on the decision to bench New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and Mike Garafolo on the decision to bench New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.
Tre Herndon is a healthy scratch against the Ravens.
Trevor Siemian is in with Justin Fields out for the Chicago Bears
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Atlanta Hawks host the Miami Heat
The latest injury news and possible return dates for New York Jets players.
Myles Garrett arrives in a throwback suit for Bucs-Browns
Everything you need to know in order to catch today's Rams-Chiefs game
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Week 12.
If the Houston Texans are going to go the C.J. Stroud route in the 2023 NFL draft, here are areas they have to address in the offseason.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who is considering challenging former President Trump for the White House in 2024, called Trump’s recent dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes “very troubling” on Sunday. During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, Hutchinson criticized the former president after he acknowledged dining with Ye,…
Who's in your top four?
Here’s a sneak-peek at Kellis Robinett’s latest top 25 college football rankings.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Herbstreit's new top 6 is already out after a blowout in the Horseshoe!
What will the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 14
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings prediction, Week 14 What will it be on Sunday morning?
If the top four in this week's College Football Playoff rankings are Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC, then the committee should make a simple declaration: the field is set.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 12 including Giants at Cowboys, Rams at Chiefs and Packers at Eagless
It's now Nathan Peterman vs. the Jets.
Oregon's 5-star QB commit Dante Moore had an encouraging message for Kenny Dillingham as the Ducks' OC heads to ASU to take the HC job.