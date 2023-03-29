Rapoport, Garafolo add context to Lamar Jackson's recent series of tweets
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and Mike Garafolo add context to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's recent series of tweets.
At this time last season, Jaheim Oatis didn’t think he’d see much of the field early at Alabama. Of course, that was roughly 100 pounds ago. Oatis tipped the scales at a whopping 416 pounds during his high school days.
Anna Davis’ title defense got off to a rough start Wednesday morning at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
The Patriots have 11 picks in this year's draft and plenty of needs to address. So, how will it all shake out? A new seven-round NFL Mock Draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid has New England making some rather interesting decisions.
Gary Player recently said the Masters is No. 4 on his list of majors, in terms of importance. Jack Nicklaus said the same years ago.
Jimbo Fisher refused to admit that Bobby Petrino could implement schematic upgrades. Why wouldn't the Texas A&M coach just take credit for a savvy hire?
Steve Kerr could not believe his eyes after a certain Steph Curry one-handed dime late in the Warriors' win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Had Baylor wanted to keep Kim Mulkey, she would never have left for LSU, which she has in the Final 4.
Free Press sports writers Ryan Ford and Evan Petzold have thoughts about MLB's six division champs, who’ll win it all and who’ll take home the awards.
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder now has two different $6 billion bids from which to choose. ESPN reports that Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has tendered a Steve Austin Times 1,000 offer to Snyder. It matches the amount of the bid made by the group led by Josh Harris. Under normal circumstances, Snyder would don an auctioneer [more]
Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are used to making NBA history, but the milestone reached by the duo Tuesday night is truly incredible.
There are several players representing blue-blood programs, but it was a couple players outside of the top-ranked prospects who impressed scouts the most.
This is the assist of the season.
Despite plenty of buzz surrounding Lamar Jackson and New England, the Patriots reportedly won't be pursuing the talented Ravens quarterback. Here's why.
Calais Campbell had interest from a number of teams, including the Lions, Bills and Ravens. Instead, he chose the Falcons.
Nick Sirianni spoke at length about Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott - then he got super pumped talking about another RB. By Reuben Frank
Less than a year after crying live on air when hanging up his microphone on US TV, Sir Nick Faldo has been coaxed back into the booth by Sky Sports to commentate on next week’s Masters for his home audience.
Tylor Perry was the man in the first half, Rubin Jones was the man in the second, and North Texas is moving on.
The full fight card for Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Boxing 4 has been released with nine UFC alumni on the card.
The Eagles used a second-round pick on Cam Jurgens last season and there's a starting spot on the line open. By Dave Zangaro
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick met with reporters on Monday at the NFL owners meetings. What did we learn? Tom E. Curran breaks it all down on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.