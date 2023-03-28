Rapoport: First-round pick not a necessity in Rodgers trade compensation
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport: First-round pick not a necessity in Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers trade compensation.
Jim Trotter has dared to poke the bear during two consecutive pre-Super Bowl press conferences. He believes the bear has now poked back. Appearing on Peacock’s Brother From Another, Trotter said he believes his termination by NFL Media was influenced at least in part by his public questioning of Commissioner Roger Goodell on matters of [more]
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Lamar Jackson says he wants out of Baltimore. Here's what NFL teams are saying about the latest news regarding the longtime Ravens quarterback.
Why would the Falcons not pursue Lamar Jackson?
Do the Patriots have the financial resources and the trade capital to land Lamar Jackson? Amid the trade buzz surrounding the Ravens quarterback, here's an explainer of how Jackson-to-New England would work.
Gary Player recently said the Masters is No. 4 on his list of majors, in terms of importance. Jack Nicklaus said the same years ago.
The money free agent quarterback Lamar Jackson is asking for is not too much for the Colts. But the guarantees on his contract might be. That’s the word from Colts owner Jim Irsay, who told reporters that the Colts are willing to pay Jackson a lot, but not to give him a fully guaranteed contract. [more]
From a new jersey number to one roster cutdown date, heres a breakdown of the rule changes that were -- and werent -- approved at the NFL owners meetings.
If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys
This is the assist of the season.
If you ask former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, Bill Belichick made an important miscalculation last year that set the stage for a disappointing 2022 campaign.
A six-time Pro Bowler with 99 career sacks, Calais Campbell would fill the Detroit Lions' biggest remaining need for a pass-rushing interior lineman
Less than a year after crying live on air when hanging up his microphone on US TV, Sir Nick Faldo has been coaxed back into the booth by Sky Sports to commentate on next week’s Masters for his home audience.
The Chiefs played against Jordan Love when he spot started for the Packers in 2021, but clearly he didn't leave an impression on Andy Reid.
Cowboys veteran tackle Tyron Smith has missed more games (32) than he’s played (17) the past three seasons.
Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam spoke with a small group of Northeast Ohio media, including the Beacon Journal, and touched on a number of topics.
Trey Lance began last year as the 49ers starting quarterback. But his time as QB1 didn’t last long, as he suffered a fractured ankle in just the second game of the season. Because Brock Purdy‘s elbow injury will keep him from participating in the offseason program, Lance will have a chance to take major reps [more]
Bijan Robinson is one of the most exciting players in the 2023 NFL Draft and would be a force alongside Justin Fields.
There are several players representing blue-blood programs, but it was a couple players outside of the top-ranked prospects who impressed scouts the most.
In his latest Eagles-only mock draft, Dave Zangaro finds some athletic freaks at multiple positions for the Birds.