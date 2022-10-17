Rapoport: 'The fear is' Marquise Brown's foot injury will land him on IR
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports "the fear is" Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown's foot injury will land him on IR.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports "the fear is" Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown's foot injury will land him on IR.
X-rays were negative on Sunday but he was scheduled for more testing Monday to determine the extent of the injury.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Minty Bets joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Eagles host the Cowboys in week 6.
Dak Prescott plans to be the Cowboys quarterback against the Lions in Week Seven, but the Cowboys aren’t ready to make the same proclamation. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that there’s been no decision about Prescott’s status for next Sunday at this point. “Well, that still remains to be seen,” [more]
What are the Panthers getting in return for Robbie Anderson? And what happens with the remaining two years of his contract? Here are the details.
The Packers are unlikely to have Randall Cobb or Jake Hanson for the second half against the Jets.
Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have traded WR Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals.
The New York Giants (5-1) are still getting no love from Vegas, opening as 2.5-point road underdogs to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4).
The atmosphere at Tennessee-Alabama is why College Football Playoff games should be played on campus, not at some antiseptic bowl site.
It's hard to ignore the potential of tanking in this NBA season.
Tagovailoa still has his fair share of skeptics, but there's no denying Miami's offense has skidded well below its potential since he's been out.
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course [more]
Anderson is on the move after getting into an argument with Panthers coaches.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
Are Anderson's days with the Panthers numbered?
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Big changes come to this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after four teams ranked in the top 10 lost, including No. 1 Alabama.
The Bears' inexcusable loss to the Commanders cost them a shot to move up the weekly power rankings. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity after six weeks.
Where are the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers in Paul Finebaum's college football rankings?
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.