Rapoport: Family considerations went into Brady's retirement decision
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares more details about NFL quarterback Tom Brady's retirement.
Plans are underway for a potential Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Kansas City has experience in staging such an event, having thrown mega-parties for champion Chiefs and Royals teams in recent years.
Tom Brady has announced he is retiring from professional football “for good,” thanking his family and teammates, and even acknowledging he said the same thing last year. Brady has a $375 million deal to join FOX Sports as a lead NFL analyst.
Social media blew up after reports surfaced that the Denver Broncos finalized a trade with the New Orleans Saints for Sean Payton.
How hard will it be for the Raiders to replace Derek Carr?
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game.
NBC Sports' Peter King broke down how he believes the 49ers should handle the QB1 spot next season.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley being named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl was a bridge too far for former WR Brandon Stokley.
Ran Carthon came to the Titans in January after serving as an executive with the 49ers. Here's who he could replace Ryan Tannehill with in 2023.
Brady famously retired after the 2021 season to return in 2022.
Did Tony Romo nearly spit the N-word on live television? That’s what social media users wonder after a bizarre comment heard during Sunday’s CBS broadcast of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.
A play involving defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw picked up steam online after the 49ers' NFC Championship loss -- and Arik Armstead is coming to his defense.
Now that the matchup is set, here's all the info you need.
MVS said after the game he was the fourth read on his touchdown catch. Here’s how Patrick Mahomes still made it work.
The new NFL salary cap number is out and the Chicago Bears' projected cap space went down, how is that?
Pro Football Focus proposed a blockbuster trade involving Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.
Former players ripped the NFL over its protocol for not allowing teams to have a third quarterback active on game days after Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson went down with injuries in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss.
DeMeco Ryans is going home to Houston.
The Cowboys plan to have head coach Mike McCarthy call their offensive plays in 2023, but they are also planning to hire a new offensive coordinator to replace Kellen Moore. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Panthers running backs coach/assistant head coach Jeff Nixon will be one of the candidates to interview for that opening. [more]