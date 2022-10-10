Rapoport: Falcons trade LB Deion Jones to Browns for late-round picks
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says the Atlanta Falcons trade linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns for late-round picks.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says the Atlanta Falcons trade linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns for late-round picks.
The Browns picked up linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons on Monday and that meant they needed to clear a roster spot for the new member of the team. They did so by waiving tight end Miller Forristall. Forristall opened this season on the practice squad and he was signed to the [more]
"It's like a lot of things in life, [you] control what you can control," Falcons HC Arthur Smith said of Sunday's penalty on Grady Jarrett.
Matt Rhule's run with the Carolina Panthers is over, making him another example of failed tenures from college coaches to the NFL. Will the NFL learn?
A week after being called off the bench and thrust into his first NFL regular-season game, the rookie quarterback benefited from a full week of preparation and plenty of support from his teammates during New England's 29-0 win over Detroit. The game was the most complementary of the season between the offense and defense. It included a touchdown pass by Zappe, five field goals by Nick Folk and a fumble returned for a touchdown by Kyle Dugger.
The Rams have lost two games in the past six days, thanks in large part to scoring a total of 19 points in eight quarters. After Sunday’s 22-10 loss to the Cowboys, coach Sean McVay talked about his 2-3 team. “This is some adversity that we’re facing right now as a football team,” McVay told [more]
Alabama deployed its new "cheetah package" which wreaked havoc on Texas A's offensive line.
Demarcus Lawrence went down after a scary collision but reached the sideline under his own power. | From @CDBurnett7
The Bengals and Ravens played a huge game down to the wire.
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Senior Writer Frank Schwab discuss the Los Angeles Rams terrible performance in their loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and debate if the Rams offense can be saved from its early season slump.
Justin Tucker showed once again why he's one of the most valuable — or at least entertaining — players in the NFL.
The timing of his firing all but giftwraps Rhule, who revived both Temple and Baylor, as arguably the most coveted coaching candidate on the market.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.
Where do the Lions stand after losing to the Patriots? Detroit head coach Dan Campbell gave a very candid review of the situation Sunday afternoon.
Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback better than Jimmy Garoppolo in this category.
The New York Jets perfectly roasted the Miami Dolphins after their Week 5 victory over their AFC East rival.