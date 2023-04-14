Rapoport: Falcons signing OLB Bud Dupree to one-year, $5M deal

Follow the NFL's annual signing and negotiating bonanza right here with Yahoo Sports.
Bridges will only need to serve 10 games of his 30-game suspension after he didn't play this past season.
The NASCAR Cup Series visits the shortest track on its calendar for the first time this season for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Players and coaches alike rave about the 42-year-old slugger, who is still chasing his first World Series ring.
Before the NBA playoffs tip off Saturday, here are Yahoo Sports' predictions for every series and major storylines to watch through June.
Everyone focuses on the Donovan Mitchell trade, but it’s another monster deal that helped speed up Cleveland’s rebuild. And now the Knicks await.
Webb is 0-3 this season for the Giants.
The most difficult ballot ever, Part II. There were players who could’ve been on a second team but didn’t make a ballot. Here’s this voter’s ballot for All-Defense, All-NBA and All-Rookie.
McCoy made six consecutive Pro Bowls for the Buccaneers from 2012-2017 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2013
With the offseason in full swing, we took a look back at decisions by each NFC franchise mostly likely to spawn regret.
"This one to center ... and Báez doesn't know how many outs there are."
Snyder, who has owned the franchise since 1999, finally appears to be exiting the NFL.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Father and son made a wild connection at Royals-Rangers on Thursday.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes the temperature of all 32 NFL squads and breaks down how they stand at quarterback.
With the NBA Play-in Tournament underway, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about what they’ve liked (and ideas they’ve had) while watching through the games that have already been played before doing a full preview of all 8 series in the 1st round of the NBA Playoffs.
"Lamar, if you're watching, I'd love to get to work with you."
Holloway has lost to featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski three times, but still believes he can defeat Arnold Allen on Saturday and get back into the title picture.
A terrible, embarrassing era for Washington football is over.
The two franchises have never squared off in the postseason; they have both employed multiple Gasols, though. So that’s something.