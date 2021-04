SNY

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano predicts what the New York Jets will do on the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft, which includes the selection of a potential new franchise quarterback in Zach Wilson, and another big addition later in the first round. About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.