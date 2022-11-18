Rapoport: Ezekiel Elliott expected to play vs. Vikings after missing 2 games
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to play vs. Minnesota Vikings after missing 2 games.
It's only been two years, but Bears QB Justin Fields has already made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Well, his cleats have.
The Chiefs won’t have wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the lineup against the Chargers on Sunday night. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced on Friday that Smith-Schuster has been ruled out. Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. The Chiefs are also going to be playing without Mecole Hardman after he [more]
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might be playing the best ball of his NFL career with the 49ers.
#Bills vs. #Browns: 3 key matchups in Week 11:
The snowstorm that moved Sunday’s Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo is also keeping the Bills from practicing today. The Bills announced that today’s practice has been cancelled due to weather, and Bills players and coaches will meet virtually. Sunday’s game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit, and the Bills plan to fly to [more]
Philly's defense is large and it is scary.
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end [more]
Titans running back Derrick Henry did a little bit of everything on Thursday night. Henry ran for 87 yards — which made him the first back in the league to hit 1,000 rushing yards for the season — and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 45 yards. Those are his typical roles in [more]
The Packers had an opportunity to win their second home game in less than a week, four days after upsetting the Cowboys. For as good as Green Bay looked against Dallas on Sunday, they were the exact opposite of it on Thursday night. After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced a stream of pointed questions [more]
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel commented on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's suspicion of DUI arrest Friday morning in a press conference.
The MMQB's Albert Breer shares insight about the perspective on Mac Jones from NFL executives, and how the Patriots can get the second-year QB going in the second half of the season.
Travel will be difficult for the Bills.
Buoyed by Saturday's leadership, an embattled Colts coaching staff rallied in time to help the team's interim coach get a win in his debut.
An impressive win over the Packers has been tempered by the DUI arrest of Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing. While DUI incidents aren’t exactly unprecedented, this one raises the obvious question of whether Downing had alcohol on the team plane or bus, in violation of league rules. Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, [more]
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy after his team dropped to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. In a brief interview with the Packers’ YouTube channel, LaFleur used the words “extremely disappointing” three different times to describe his feelings. “They whipped us in pretty much every phase,” LaFleur said. [more]
The Eagles sent a clear message both to the team and the rest of the NFL about their expectations this season.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 11's top running back plays. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)
LOS ANGELES (AP) Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs (7-2) won't have Mecole Hardman and likely will be missing JuJu Smith-Schuster for the prime-time showdown. Hardman was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an abdominal injury.
The Packers' season might be over after an uninspired home loss on Thursday.