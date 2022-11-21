Rapoport explains why Broncos waived RB Melvin Gordon
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport explains why the Denver Broncos have waived running back Melvin Gordon.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport explains why the Denver Broncos have waived running back Melvin Gordon.
The Broncos are cutting ties with running back Melvin Gordon
When your defense only gives up three points and your team still doesn't win, the problem falls pretty squarely on you, the quarterback. Wilson doesn't seem to think so.
Melvin Gordon's fumbles got the Broncos swept by hated rival Raiders. And the second one just got him cut.
Here are some big takeaways from the boring Patriots-Jets game that came with an electric finish
Golladay had caught just two passes coming into Sunday's game.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may break an impressive NFL record this season — with some help from a 17th game. After Sunday night’s win over the Chargers, Mahomes has a league-leading 3,265 passing yards through 10 games this season. That puts him on pace to pass for 5,551 yards in 17 games. And that would [more]
Check out some of the highest and lowest grades for the Rams in Sunday's loss to the Saints
The eighth-year running back struggled mightily with the Broncos in 2022, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and losing five fumbles.
Here are some stats that caught our eye after the Steelers loss to the Bengals.
Stock up, stock down following the #Bills' win over the #Browns:
The Air Force Academy hosting the 49ers for a week of training is part of the close relationship between the U.S. Armed Forces and the NFL.
The Rams suffered their 4th straight loss of the season to the Saints in Week 11 and here are 6 immediate takeaways from the game.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
A veteran running back, Gordon could land with a contender seeking depth.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Southern California's defeat of UCLA moved the Trojans closer to the College Football Playoff in this week's bowl projections. Clemson still leads.
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown