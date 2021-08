TheWolverine.com

NFL training camps have been in session for two weeks, and preseason games are set to be in full swing this week. Players are beginning to separate themselves ahead of the first roster cuts (to 85 players) Aug. 17, and that list of standouts includes two former Michigan Wolverines — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye. SB Nation's Kenneth Arthur compiled a list of 32 training camp 'stars,' one from each team, with Peoples-Jones and Paye both making appearances.