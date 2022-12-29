Rapoport explains how Derek Carr's trade situation could mirror Alex Smith's in 2018
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explains how Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's trade situation could mirror Alex Smith's in 2018.
#Bills at #Bengals: 5 things to watch for during Week 17's game:
Jaguars coaches are hoping K'Lavon Chaisson will step up in a big way in Dawuane Smoot's absence.
Jared Goff, Dan Campbell confident Lions can win out and finish regular season strong | Brad Galli has more
Whether or not the Raiders become a team the Bears can take advantage of in an NFL draft trade, their decision to bench Derek Carr starts the QB carousel that should benefit the rebuilding Bears.
The Titans are starting a quarterback who just joined the team and the Cowboys will also be without one of their key contributors on Thursday night. Running back Tony Pollard is expected to be inactive for the Week 17 contest, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Pollard is officially questionable with a thigh injury [more]
Here are some stats and facts to know for the Rams' upcoming game against the Chargers, who they've beaten in 7 of 12 meetings
Yahoo Sports’ Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon discuss Las Vegas’ decision to bench Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham.
Dialed in bettors knew something was up with the Las Vegas Raiders early on Wednesday.
Summoned to San Francisco from Santa Cruz a few hours before the Warriors' win, Patrick Baldwin Jr. was credited with changing the game Wednesday night.
Adams on Carr's demotion: "I don't think anybody was excited about it in here."
Davante Adams and Derek Carr are close friends, and the Raiders wide receiver made it pretty clear how he felt about Josh McDaniels' decision to bench the veteran quarterback.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
Yes, the late-season benching of Derek Carr is a clear signal that the Raiders are done with him. Now that it has happened, the question becomes how and when the two sides will consciously uncouple. Many are assuming Carr will be traded. It’s not nearly that simple. As mentioned here, once or twice, Carr has [more]
Here are five quarterbacks that could replace #Raiders QB Derek Carr in 2023
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in the Packers' loss. Teddy Bridgewater is in line to start at New England. Here's the latest from coach and players.
Benching of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sparks bigger question in Las Vegas: What's the future for Carr and star running back Josh Jacobs?
Former 49ers and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens has been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about returning to the NFL at the age of 49, but the team reportedly won't sign him.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will put his name in the NFL record book on Monday night. Burrow is about to become the NFL’s career leader in completion percentage, just as soon as he has enough career pass attempts to qualify. To qualify for the career completion percentage record in the NFL Record & Fact Book, [more]
Lane Johnson's head coach and teammates reacted to his decision to put off surgery until after the playoffs. By Dave Zangaro