Rapoport: Expect Joey Bosa to miss 'about six weeks' following groin surgery
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has the latest injury news on Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.
The Los Angeles Chargers placed linebacker Joey Bosa and tackle Rashawn Slater on injured reserve.
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins finally got on the field in Week 3 against the Patriots after a long rehab of his torn ACL. Dobbins, though, injured his chest during the game. He played 26 snaps but only eight in the second half. Dobbins had seven carries for 23 yards and two catches for 17 [more]
The Buccaneers don’t know whether they’ll be playing in Tampa or Minneapolis this weekend, but their chances of having wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Donovan Smith on either field are looking better. Godwin and Smith both took part in Wednesday’s practice on a limited basis. Godwin has missed the last two games with [more]
The Vikings have had great injury luck thus far
Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson is bypassing surgery on his right ring finger in hopes of returning to the Detroit Lions before their Week 6 bye.
The Dolphins are signing receiver River Cracraft to their active roster from their practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. The team had not filled their open roster spot since putting Austin Jackson on injured reserve, and Cracraft was out of standard elevations from the practice squad. Cracraft has been cut 14 times in [more]
The first injury report ahead of the #Chiefs vs. #Buccaneers Week 4 game has arrived.
The Lions practiced Wednesday without their leading rusher and top four pass catchers, including D'Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. brown
The Bears have created five takeaways in three games, already. But Bears head coach Matt Eberflus believes his defense can do even better in the fumble department.
There's clearly still hope for the Patriots at Lambeau Field
The Jaguars have shocked nearly everyone by coming out of the gate 2-1, and now the Eagles have to figure out how to deal with a team that at least seems to be a threat. By Reuben Frank
The Chargers lost yet another key piece of their team this week with a multi-week injury.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) Last week with the Patriots trying to rally in the fourth quarter, New England wide receiver Nelson Agholor fumbled after catching a short pass from Mac Jones. It was another big turnover for the Baltimore defense - and it capped an impressive turnaround for Peters in his second game back from a major knee injury. ''See ball, get ball,'' Peters said Wednesday.
