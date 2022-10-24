Rapoport: Evan Neal suffered MCL injury, expected to miss 3-4 weeks
NFL Network's Insider Ian Rapoport: New York Giants tackle Evan Neal suffered an MCL injury, expected to miss 3-4 weeks.
New Orleans Saints rookie Chris Olave is already establishing himself as one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL
N'Keal Harry is active for the Bears' Monday Night Football showdown against the Patriots while New England is missing some key pieces.
The Pro Bowl wide receiver hopes to practice Wednesday.
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
After a weekend of upsets, could we be in for another tonight?
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
It only took 10 minutes of 49ers-Chiefs game action for Travis Kelce to have fun at George Kittle's expense.
A look at the details of the contract for Colts quarterback Matt Ryan
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown passed all concussion testing on Sunday, but he could not return because of a change to the NFL concussion policy.
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was still waiting Monday afternoon to hear from the NFL about the false start flag his team drew late in Sunday's loss.
The Bears aren't expected to be major movers at the NFL trade deadline, but a trade for Jerry Jeudy at the right price could help them in the present and future.
#Bills already hand #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers a tough blow this week:
The Cleveland Browns enter next week's Monday Night Football showdown with the Bengals trying to break a four-game losing skid.
The Broncos, Chargers and Raiders are looking up at the Chiefs through seven weeks of the season.
DENVER (AP) In a season that has gone sideways, Denver Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett is willing to bench just about anyone to shake things up. ''I think we'll always look at everything,'' Hackett said after the Broncos (2-5) wasted another dominant defensive performance in a 16-9 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. With backup quarterback Brett Rypien filing in for an injured Russell Wilson, the Broncos again struggled to find the end zone, which they've done just eight times in seven games.