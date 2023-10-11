Rapoport: Ekeler (high ankle sprain) likely to play for first time since Week 1 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (high ankle sprain) is likely to play for the first time since Week 1.
"I think it's safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field."
While Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers are on a bye in Week 5, there's no bye for 'Ekeler's Edge' this week. Ekeler and Matt Harmon do a deep dive on the first round rookie skill players to see who's making an instant fantasy impact and examine why others are struggling out of the gate.
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said there's no timetable for Ekeler's return Monday.
Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.
Harmon and Ekeler then jump into the matchup you've all been waiting for: Matt takes on Austin in the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football League. Of course, Matt ponders if he will have his first round RB back (Austin Ekeler) to face... yes, Austin Ekeler. The Chargers RB provides an update on his injury and his mindset heading into MNF against the Dallas Cowboys.
