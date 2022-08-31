Rapoport: Eagles trading WR Jalen Reagor to Vikings
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Philadelphia Eagles trading wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota Vikings.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Philadelphia Eagles trading wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota Vikings.
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest name of the bunch is Leatherwood, [more]
The Rams made their final roster cuts to reduce their roster to 53 players and a few of them were a bit surprising.
The New York Giants have been awarded four players off of waivers, including three defensive backs.
The Vikings were hoping to keep both players
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]
Highlighting the most shocking roster cut for each NFL team.
Former Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern is staying in The Volunteer State despite interest from the Buffalo Bills
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
Jalen Reagor and Justin Jefferson will now be teammates as the Philadelphia Eagles are trading the 2020 first-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for draft picks.
Are the Patriots headed off a cliff in 2022?
The 49ers made some news on Tuesday at quarterback, but not as newsy as what occurred a day earlier.
The Commanders added two cornerbacks off waivers.
The Cleveland Browns claim QB Kellen Mond off waivers from the Vikings
Tracking Raiders practice squad signings
Here are 8 players the Bears should consider claiming or signing to help round out their 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.
The New York Giants trimmed their roster down to 53 men on Tuesday and that required quite a few surprising cuts.
The Philadelphia Eagles have traded wide receiver Jalen Reagor, their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, to the Minnesota Vikings
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, [more]
Alex Leatherwood, the Raiders' former first-round pick, was claimed by the Bears on Wednesday. Here's how Chicago can save him from bust status.
Here's who Miami will be carrying on their 16-man practice squad.