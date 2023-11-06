Rapoport: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffered a forearm fracture, expected to have surgery Monday
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport repoting Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a forearm fracture, expected to have surgery Monday.
Dallas Goedert reportedly sustained a fracture in his forearm and will miss time for the Eagles.
