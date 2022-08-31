Rapoport: Eagles nearly traded Reagor to Packers during draft
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the Philadelphia Eagles nearly traded WR Jalen Reagor to Green Bay Packers during draft.
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest name of the bunch is Leatherwood, [more]
The Rams made their final roster cuts to reduce their roster to 53 players and a few of them were a bit surprising.
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]
The Packers made official 12 signings to the team's first practice squad of the 2022 season on Wednesday.
Trey Sermon was the odd-man out of the 49ers' running back situation, as the club decided on Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason over him.
The Bengals kept two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster through Tuesday’s cuts, but they’re now down to one of them. The team announced that they released Brandon Allen in one of the moves needed to create space for three waiver claims. They added tight end Devin Asiasi, guard Max Scharping, and defensive tackle Jay Tufele. [more]
These. are the 10 rookies who made Raiders 53-man roster and who they replaced
The New York Giants have been awarded four players off of waivers, including three defensive backs.
It was a busy day for the Bears on Wednesday as they made a slew of roster moves to amend their initial 53-man roster.
Quarterback Dak Prescott is only player at his position on active roster because the Cowboys wanted to keep more defensive players.
In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he left.
Former Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern is staying in The Volunteer State despite interest from the Buffalo Bills
Highlighting the most shocking roster cut for each NFL team.
Are the Patriots headed off a cliff in 2022?
Harold Varner III made clear this week why he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
Cameron Smith probably expected doomsday predictions concerning his future in the majors following his £100 million switch to the Saudi rebel circuit, but he would surely not have anticipated the pessimism coming from a fellow golfer on the LIV Golf Series.
Jakobi Meyers might be Mac Jones' favorite target, but he isn't the only one you should be keeping an eye on.
Wide receiver Jalen Reagor was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with Philadelphia on Wednesday, sending two draft picks to the Eagles for the player who was selected immediately in front of Vikings star Justin Jefferson two years ago. The Vikings dealt a seventh-round 2023 pick and a conditional fourth-round 2024 pick to the Eagles, whose choice of Reagor out of TCU at No. 21 overall in 2020 delighted Vikings officials and allowed them to take Jefferson next out of LSU.
The Giants added four players Wednesday, claiming defensive backs Nick McCloud (Buffalo), Justin Layne (Pittsburgh) and Jason Pinnock (Jets) as well as offensive lineman Jack Anderson (Philadelphia). Thus, the team had to make corresponding moves to get the four players on the roster. The Giants announced they cut linebacker Austin Calitro, center Max Garcia, tight [more]