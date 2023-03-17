Rapoport: Eagles giving Darius Slay two-year, $42M contract extension
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Philadelphia Eagles are giving cornerback Darius Slay a two-year, $42M contract extension.
It was expected that the Eagles would release cornerback Darius Slay on Wednesday. They didn’t. Now comes news from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman is working to find a way to keep Slay. The sides have yet to reach a contract resolution. Slay is entering the final year of [more]
All the news and rumors on free agency as the Eagles begin the new league year trying to remake their Super Bowl roster.
Slay was almost released, but now he's reportedly back in the fold.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
The Cowboys have roughly $26 million in cap space to make other moves to bolster their roster via free agency or trades.
Myles Jack‘s first year in Pittsburgh was also his last. The Steelers have cut Jack today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A veteran linebacker who played his first six seasons in Jacksonville, Jack signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Steelers a year ago. Cutting him today saves $8 million in salary cap [more]
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst valued Jordan Love’s potential enough three years ago to trade up in the draft and select him in the first round, catching the Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback already on Green Bay’s roster by surprise. Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM that he intends to play for the New York Jets in the 2023 season and is waiting for the Packers to trade him. Assuming that move is made, Love will take over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.
Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Yes, Jalen Hurts' next contract will be expensive, but here's how the Eagles can still keep many of their best players.
By cutting Elliott before the new NFL calendar begins, the Dallas Cowboys will save a lot of money.
Who's coming and who's going from New England this offseason? As free agency kicks off this week, here's an updated list of players the Patriots have added and let go so far in 2023.
The Colts will not be drafted No. 1, but they will likely still get a quarterback. But which one? Check out the latest NFL mock drafts.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
The Chiefs lose a starting safety but have a player waiting to step into the role.
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.