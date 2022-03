Reuters

New York (Reuters) -The dollar edged higher on Friday while other safe-haven and commodity-linked currencies declined, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there had been some progress in talks between Moscow and Ukraine. Putin said in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that there had been "certain positive shifts" in negotiations with Ukraine and that talks continued practically on a daily basis. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation," has roiled markets, causing commodity prices to spike and threatening global economic growth prospects.