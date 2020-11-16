Breaking News:

Suns trade for Paul; send Oubre, Rubio and more to Thunder

Rapoport: Drew Brees suffered multiple rib fractures and collapsed lung vs. 49ers

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees suffered multiple rib fractures and a collapsed right lung against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

