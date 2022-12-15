Rapoport: Drew Brees hired as Purdue interim assistant coach
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Former quarterback Drew Brees hired as Purdue interim assistant coach.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Former quarterback Drew Brees hired as Purdue interim assistant coach.
Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald discuss the names they’ve been told are at the top of everyone’s list to become head coaches next season. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks about Justin Fields' ability dating back to his time at Ohio State.
Jerry Jones says he refuses to give up Odell Beckham because he’s a great player who makes big plays. That could be a difference, Jones said, in a Super Bowl title for the Cowboys.
The age-old fantasy debate is back: Start your stars or go with the best matchup? Fortunately this week, both can be true in select cases.
News and notes from Thursday’s Miami Dolphins media sessions for coach Mike McDaniel and coordinators Frank Smith (offense) and Josh Boyer (defense):
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
"This is gonna hurt."
DirecTV has held the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package since its inception in 1994. After the next four Sundays, DirecTV will be out. So who will be in? That’s still to be determined. But it apparently will be determined soon. Commissioner Roger Goodell, during a press conference following the ownership meeting in Texas, [more]
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
Charlie Woods may only be 13, but at the PNC Champ., he'll be playing the same as the big boys — or major champions, rather.
USA TODAY Sports evaluated the résumés of new FBS coaches and gave each hire a letter grade based on immediate fit and chance for long-term success.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wisely wasn’t going to play this year without a new contract. His wisdom manifested itself in a very unfortunate way. A torn ACL has knocked him out for the balance of 2022 and significantly complicates his preparations and availability for 2023. Through it all, he has the full security of the [more]
The 2022 PNC Championship takes place this Saturday, December 17 through Sunday, December 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will return to the action with his son CharlieB after finishing in seventh place in 2020 and as runner-up last year. Live coverage tees off on Saturday
The 49ers liked Brock Purdy a lot, but they did not know how much until they saw him on a daily basis.
Here's how fans, teammates and former Ohio State players reacted to Henderson's announcement Tuesday night.
See where this year's top quarterback prospects land in Luke Easterling's latest two-round projection for the 2023 NFL draft
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mason Rudolph has spent four-plus seasons being whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have asked him to be. Agreeing to a one-year extension in hopes of being Roethlisberger's successor only to have the Steelers spend last spring signing one quarterback and drafting another. Of course, Rudolph would love to get the nod if rookie Kenny Pickett isn't cleared from the concussion protocol in time to play Sunday at Carolina.
The former four-star athlete is on the move again after spending two seasons at UCF.