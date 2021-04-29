Rapoport: I don't think Patriots have reached out to 49ers regarding Jimmy G trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says he doesn't think the New England Patriots have reached out to San Francisco 49ers regarding a Jimmy Garoppolo trade. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories