ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Bills are releasing veteran guard Jon Feliciano, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports. The team asked Feliciano to take a pay cut, and he declined, according to Parrino. The move will save the Bills $3.3 million against the salary cap. Feliciano agreed to a new three-year, $17 million contract on March 14, 2021, to keep [more]