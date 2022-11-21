Rapoport: Don't expect Jets to move away from Zach Wilson as starter
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says don't expect the New York Jets to move away from quarterback Zach Wilson as starter.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
When an NFL quarterback looks like he’s only 12 years old, it becomes critical that he not act like he’s 12 years old, too. After Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson acted his apparent age by declining to admit that his performance let down the defense, which held New England to just [more]
