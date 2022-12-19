Rapoport: 'Does not seem like' Mike White will play vs. Jaguars on 'TNF' in Week 16
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says it "does not seem like" New York Jets quarterback Mike White will play vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on 'TNF' in Week 16.
Here's what Bears and Eagles players and coaches had to say about Justin Fields after another dazzling performance on Sunday:
No, he didn't hedge. Yes, he nearly cashed out. And there's a logical reason he let it ride.
Rafa Garcia was a bloody mess after his win over Hayisaer Maheshate at UFC Fight Night 216.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Detroit Lions have roared back to 7-7 on the season to climb firmly into the NFL playoff race in the NFC, and now they're getting the love
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
The Commanders had a touchdown wiped off the board late in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants due to an illegal formation penalty on wide receiver Terry McLaurin; After the game, McLaurin said that he checked with an official to see if he was correctly lined up on the line of scrimmage and was told [more]
Week 15 in the NFL has been full of awful officiating decisions. Here are the three games that were most affected by those mistakes.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
The penalty by Marcus Allen was as bad as it gets.
Coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season, but he's going to be smart about it.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's 30-yard 'touchdown pass' to Keelan Cole was a great play. However, it was not actually a touchdown pass.
NBC Sports Bay Area lists the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
New flip predictions are coming in for 5-star Iowa OT Kadyn Proctor.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
If the NFC playoffs began next weekend, the 49ers no longer would be hosting the Washington Commanders.