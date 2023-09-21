Rapoport diagrams Rodgers' Achilles surgery using skeletal model 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport diagrams New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' Achilles surgery using skeletal model.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport diagrams New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' Achilles surgery using skeletal model.
Week 2 was a reminder that the Jets don't have Aaron Rodgers anymore.
"If I wasn't going to play on turf, I'd probably make more of a ruckus," the veteran offensive tackle said.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the current state of affairs for Jets players after the veteran quarterback suffered a shocking season-ending injury in Week 1.
Aaron Rodgers, who will turn 40 in December, vowed to "rise again" in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
The Jets now have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Vikings, Falcons and Seahawks.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
The Jets are going to experience a big downgrade at quarterback.
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
From the Butt Fumble to passing on Dan Marino and now to Aaron Rodgers going down on play No. 4, the Jets can't catch a break.
Xavier Gipson ran back a 65-yard punt return to seal the overtime win for the Jets on Monday night.
Charles McDonald is joined by SB Nation's Justis Mosqueda to dive into the latest in a wild week in the NFL world. The duo start by discussing AI making its way into the NFL before recapping the Greek tragedy that unfolded on the field in last night's Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets primetime matchup, which resulted in Aaron Rodger's unfortunate injury. Later, Charles and Justis give more analysis from NFL Week 1, including the teams they have the least faith in going forward, and cap off the show with analysis about the Green Bay Packers' impressive performance against the Bears and what it means for their season.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
Tom Brady is one of the only people on Earth who knows what Aaron Rodgers has been going through as he prepares to start for a new team after nearly two decades with the Packers
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
Aaron Rodgers told Giants DE Jihad Ward, "I don't even know who you are, bro."
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Bears are putting a positive spin on a rough week.