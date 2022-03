Associated Press

Gary Sánchez is ready to move on from the New York Yankees. The power-hitting catcher reported to Minnesota Twins camp on Monday morning with teammate Gio Urshela about 12 hours after they were included in a three-for-two trade that sent third baseman Josh Donaldson and short-lived shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa to New York. While he’s just beginning to settle in, Sánchez expressed enthusiasm about his new opportunity with the suddenly trade-happy Twins, who plan to platoon him with young catcher Ryan Jeffers.