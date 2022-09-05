Rapoport details Trevor Penning's timeline for return from turf-toe injury
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport details New Orleans Saints rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning's timeline for return from his turf-toe injury.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport details New Orleans Saints rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning's timeline for return from his turf-toe injury.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera says Carson Wentz's insight into Doug Pederson has been "huge" this week
What might the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like after Week 1? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
AFC predictions: How each team will finish in divisions this season
LSU football made a fiery entrance into the Superdome and then Brian Kelly's debut against Florida State went up in smoke.
NFC predictions: How each team will finish in divisions this season
With the start of the 2022 NFL season just days away, Peter King shares his predictions for MVP, Super Bowl LVII and more.
Finebaum was not a fan of the decision to kick the extra point.
The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recently revealed a stunning failure to realize that Football Is Business, Fam by explaining that he didn’t ask to be released because he doesn’t like to ruffle feathers. Doesn’t like to ruffle feathers? The team ruffled the hell out of them feathers by investing three first-round picks and a third-round pick in [more]
The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
Why is linebacker Dont'a Hightower's locker still up in the Patriots' locker room?
What might the 2022 AP Poll look like after Week 1? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
Here's how NFL players stack up for the 2022 season in a point-per-reception scoring fantasy format.
On Sunday night, the Buccaneers visit the Cowboys. The matchup will be historical, in one specific way. According to the NFL, it’s the first time in league history that the top two scoring offenses from the prior season will meet in Week One. Last year, the Cowboys averaged 31.2 points per game; Tampa Bay scored [more]
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams play Thursday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Sunday, September 11
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- On Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Cade McNamara walked off of the field, into the locker room,
Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Thursday, September 8