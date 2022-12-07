Rapoport details Trevor Lawrence's foot injury status on Wednesday of Week 14
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport details Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's foot injury status on Wednesday of Week 14.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport details Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's foot injury status on Wednesday of Week 14.
Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a sprained toe and was spotted in a "protective shoe," as Doug Pederson called it.
#Bills release WR Marquez Stevenson, hope he returns
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making more roster moves as they prepare for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 14 including Dolphins at Chargers, Eagles at Giants, Vikings at Lions, Jets at Bills
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
The Eagles have discovered some additional offensive weapons while Dallas Goedert has been sidelined. By Reuben Frank
Under the timetable that was leaked to the media on Tuesday, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be able to return for the divisional round of the playoffs, at the earliest. So when that time comes, what will the 49ers do? The question isn’t relevant for now, obviously. They have five regular-season games to play without Garoppolo, [more]
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responds to speculation linking the Birds and Odell Beckham Jr. By Dave Zangaro
The Eagles showed their strength with a beatdown against the Titans on Sunday. Does the win give them the top spot in our latest NFL power rankings?
A former second-round draft pick will bolster the CB corps; what now after the Cowboys leaked their concerns about Beckham's knee? | From @ToddBrock24f7
What if the Broncos would have just drafted Justin Fields?
A day after Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot, pundits are already speculating on who the 49ers' next quarterback will be.