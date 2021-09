Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary depth on the eve of the regular season, acquiring cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon from Seattle in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft. Witherspoon spent the first four seasons of his career in San Francisco after being taken in the third round of the 2017 draft. Pittsburgh lost valuable slot cornerback Mike Hilton in free agency and cut veteran Steve Nelson in a salary-cap move while re-signing Cam Sutton.