Rapoport details state of Ezekiel Elliott's knee rehab entering Week 10 vs. Packers
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport details the state of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's knee rehab entering Week 10 vs. Green Bay Packers.
Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler may be on his way to missing Sunday’s game against the Titans. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Hamler will not practice on Thursday. Hamler injured his hamstring during Wednesday’s session, which led the team to list him as a limited participant in their first full session since returning [more]
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday’s injury report with a hamstring issue. Arizona held a walk-through, so the report was just an estimation. But according to multiple reporters on the scene, Murray was back for the portion of Thursday’s practice open to media. That is a good sign for Murray’s [more]
Circumstances surrounding Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field to face his former team are quite a bit different from expected. While the Cowboys (6-2) have held up their end of the bargain, the Packers (3-6) have dropped five straight games for the first time since 2008. The Packers are dealing with multiple injuries as they attempt to spoil McCarthy’s return on Sunday and boost their fading postseason hopes.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott returned to practice Wednesday. His knee injury limited him. Elliott missed the team’s last game, on Oct. 30 against the Bears, but owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the team anticipates Elliott playing this week against the Packers. Elliott, though, said he will wait and see how the week goes before [more]
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
Raiders place WR Hunter Renfrow on IR, will miss at least four games
When Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel was ejected for an illegal blindside block on Patriots center David Andrews, all Pennel missed was a few fourth-quarter plays in a game that was no longer competitive anyway. Andrews has missed a lot more than that. Andrews finally returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time, after [more]
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels recently said tight end Darren Waller‘s body will tell the team how much time off he needs. Apparently the amount of time will be at least four weeks. Waller will go on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, according to multiple reports. Under NFL rules, that means he’ll be out at [more]
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on Fox NFL Sunday that included the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray.
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.
After Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was put into concussion protocol, his wife Kelly Stafford spoke out on social media sharing how “concerned, angry, sad and tired” she was.
Allen sporting something on his elbow at #Bills practice:
#Bills vs. #Vikings: 7 things to watch for during Week 10's game: