Rapoport details Jets-Falcons, Dolphins-Jaguars international games
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details 2021 London Games. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details 2021 London Games. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
(Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.
Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time NBA record, and hit the game-winning free throws with one second remaining in overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis. Westbrook finished with 33 points, including Washington's final two points in regulation on a finger-roll in traffic, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists. The Wizards (32-36) overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit behind Westbrook's history-matching night and 50 points from Bradley Beal.
Griffin believes that lax officiating resulted in Zion Williamson's injury.
There's hope Amanda Ribas and Angela Hill will be rescheduled for a future date.
Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.
Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/11/2021
Three UFC events for June officially have a home in Las Vegas.
Malachi Flynn (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/11/2021
The widely-shared video also drew immediate rebukes from former NFL players.
The FOX late Sunday afternoon game in Week One is always one of the premiere games of the NFL schedule. Last year, that’s where the league put Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees in their first matchup as NFC South rivals. This year, that’s where the league is putting Aaron Rodgers — whether he’s with the [more]
The New York Rangers fired coach David Quinn and three assistant coaches Wednesday after missing the playoffs with one of the NHL's up-and-coming young teams. The move is the first major one from new general manager Chris Drury, who took over last week after the team fired popular president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton in the beginning of a major front-office overhaul.
You know Spike Lee was talking trash when the Knicks were up.
The complete 2021 NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday night, but the league already has revealed every Week 1 matchup for the regular season. The Patriots will host the Dolphins.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said Tuesday that he and head coach Bruce Arians gave quarterback Tom Brady forewarning that they may be adding to the quarterback room through the NFL Draft before their selection of Florida’s Kyle Trask in the second round “Bruce and I did mention to him leading up to [more]
Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:43 left, Andrew Wiggins scored the next time down and finished with 38 points, rallying the Warriors past the Phoenix Suns 122-116 on Tuesday night. Draymond Green notched his sixth triple-double of the season and 29th of his career with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Warriors made it two straight clutch wins during the playoff push. Curry made a 9-foot jumper with 45 seconds left while falling to the floor, a bright finish to his 21-point performance on another tough outing for him shooting 3-pointers.
Matthew Wolff won’t have another chance to replicate his PGA Championship debut. He withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday night.
The Cubs revealed Kris Bryant left in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians because he did not feel well. Check back for updates.
We continue to play in Oakland until something changes. Its the same for me, the same feeling I always have playing there.
In this hypothetical swap, Washington gives up one of its best defenders and lots of draft capital for Aaron Rodgers.
Dolphins to open 2021 season with a Week 1 trip to New England