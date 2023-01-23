Rapoport details injury status of 49ers RBs McCaffrey, Mitchell ahead of NFC title game
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport details injury status of San Francisco 49ers running backs Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell ahead of the NFC title game.
The Vikings have completed an interview with Saints assistant coach Ryan Nielsen for their defensive coordinator job, the team announced. The Vikings are seeking a replacement for Ed Donatell, who they fired Thursday. The Minnesota defense was one of the worst in franchise history finishing the season ranked 28th in points allowed (25.1) and 31st [more]
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury against the Jaguars, including whether or not the Chiefs' star QB will be ready for the Bengals in the AFC title game.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is already making NFL history with his playoff success
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens recap the first 3 games of the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round, but not before having a debate over whether it is still considered the best weekend for football each year.
Colts assistant offensive line coach Kevin Mawae is leaving the team to take over as head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Matt Fortuna of TheAthletic.com reports. He replaces Trent Dilfer as the school’s head coach. It appeared former NFL tight end Jason Witten was set to replace Dilfer after the former NFL quarterback accepted [more]
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is hoping those who bought tickets to a potential neutral site Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game are getting their money back.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ right ankle is going to be a the most closely watched body part in the NFL this week. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed on Monday that Mahomes has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after getting hurt on a hit by Jaguars defensive end Arden Key in Saturday’s win. Mahomes [more]
With every 49ers win, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy etches his name in the history books.
The Celtics star suggests its something that will get looked at in the offseason.
What started as a 14-team NFL playoff field has been whittled down to four. Here are the AFC and NFC Championship Game matchups.
Pro Football Focus suggested 49ers EDGE Samson Ebukam as a potential free-agent target for the #Falcons this offseason
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Kyle Shanahan understands why fans were frustrated with his clock management to end the first half, but doubled down on his play-calling.