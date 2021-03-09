Breaking News:

Dak Prescott reaches deal with Cowboys on contract extension

Rapoport details Dak Prescott's new four-year, $160M deal with Cowboys

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details Dak Prescott's new four-year, $160M deal with the Dallas Cowboys. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

