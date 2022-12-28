Rapoport details Aaron Rodgers' injury status ahead of Week 17 vs. Vikings
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport details Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' injury status ahead of Week 17 vs. Minnesota Vikings.
Pressuring and sacking Kirk Cousins has to play a big part in the Packers' effort to slow all-world WR Justin Jefferson during Sunday's showdown with the Vikings.
The Packers are in an interesting place currently
The Packers’ late-season surge may be hitting a snag in Week 17. According to multiple reporters on the Green Bay beat, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not practicing on Wednesday with a knee injury he sustained during the victory over Miami on Sunday. Rodgers did not miss a snap in Sunday’s game, finishing 24-of-38 passing for [more]
He spoke with Judy Battista for NFL Network.
Here's a look at the starting and backup quarterbacks for every team for the 2022 NFL season.
Josh McDaniels announces Jarrett Stidham will be the Raiders starter the remainder of season
The Packers will be without rookie WR Christian Watson (hip) and star returner Keisean Nixon (groin) at Wednesday’s practice.
Earlier this week, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels didn’t rule out benching quarterback Derek Carr for (checks online depth chart) Jarrett Stidham. “I think there’s a possibility that we would do the right thing, regardless of the position, in terms of the team,” McDaniels told when asked by reporters about the possibility of having Carr take [more]
The moment a coaching vacancy arose in Denver on Monday, speculation emerged regarding the possibility of former Saints coach Sean Payton getting the job. While money won’t be an issue for the new owners of the team, there are other considerations for someone like Payton, who could take pretty much any vacant job he wants. [more]
Monday night's game is a huge one for seeding in the AFC.
How Brock Purdy plays throughout the remainder of the season will go a long way in deciding if he will remain the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley had an interesting answer to a question about whether officials should have ejected his Pro Bowl safety, Derwin James. Staley blamed Colts quarterback Nick Foles for putting receiver Ashton Dulin in position to be hit like James hit him. Both James and Dulin are in concussion protocol. “It’s a play where [more]
Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17: Guaranteed Rate Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
Manning had plenty of college offers to choose from, including Georgia and Alabama, which were his other finalists.
Raiders have tough decision to make with QB Derek Carr
Kirk Herbstreit wishes he could have played better in Ohio State's first ever meeting with Georgia in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
PHOENIX (AP) Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A 17-point lead nearly erased, Wisconsin dug down for one last defensive play to beat Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night.
Tom Curran and Michael Hurley play a game of Mac-ternatives, where they debate who could compete with Mac Jones for the Patriots' starting QB job in 2023.