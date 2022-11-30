Rapoport: Aaron Rodgers' injury status on Wednesday ahead of Week 13 game vs. Bears
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' injury status on Wednesday ahead of Week 13 game vs. Chicago Bears.
OL Ike Boettger designated to return from injured reserve with Achilles injury.
Aaron Rodgers has suffered yet another injury this season. A rib injury. And due to the nature of the injury, it's hard to tell if he is going to play through the pain, or attempt rehabilitation.
Lots of uncertainty for Packers affecting tickets prices for rest of season.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) Deshaun Watson is ready to play, not talk. Cleveland's starting quarterback didn't address the media Wednesday before practicing for the first time since being reinstated by the NFL from his 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. Watson has been accused of harassment and assault by more than two dozen women during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston.
Aaron Rodgers spoke confidently about his upcoming trip to Chicago to face off against division rival Bears.
A former Patriots All-Pro shared his thoughts on the chances of Tom Brady returning to New England.
Jeff Saturday initially defending his clock management after Monday's game.
Here is the latest one-round mock draft from Touchdown Wire.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon is making progress as he works his way through the concussion protocol. Mixon missed last Sunday’s win over the Titans, but head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Wednesday that he will be at practice on Wednesday. Taylor didn’t specify how much work Mixon will do, but he is still [more]
Maybe Aaron Rodgers should finish his career with the Seahawks. Seattle coach Pete Carroll has shown some 9/11 truther tendencies. So, apparently, has Rodgers. Appearing on The Breneman Show podcast, former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer said that Rodgers asked Kizer whether he believes that 9/11 actually happened. “The first thing that comes out of Aaron [more]
Even without a goal at the 2022 World Cup, Mexico still has a chance to make it out of the group stages, as long as they win and get help.
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
The Eagles can clinch a playoff spot as soon as this Sunday, but they can also accomplish other significant things.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Trade down? Take a generational defensive talent? Both? If the Bears land at No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft, they will have a bevy of appealing options.
Here is a breakdown of the Bears' upcoming draft outlook from a national perspective.
Lane Kiffin's Twitter account has once again crafted a masterpiece in trolling.
The San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders continue to surge in the latest NFL power rankings after wins in NFL Week 12.
The Bills head to New England for a key AFC East matchup and Sal Maiorana has the in-depth preview.
At least two offensive standouts for the Patriots are expected to be ruled out for Thursday's game.