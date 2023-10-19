Rapoport: Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will practice on Oct. 19 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will practice on Oct. 19.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will practice on Oct. 19.
Watson confirmed he has a rotator cuff injury and clarified some previously unclear details.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they've signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.
Deshaun Watson did not practice Wednesday due to the injury.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.
Deshaun Watson's absence from the lineup is a bit unusual.
Anthony Richardson's rookie season might be over after just four games.
The 49ers took a loss and left Cleveland with injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.
Deshaun Watson threw just two passes in the open portion of practice Friday.
It's been almost three years since we've seen Deshaun Watson play a truly great game. The Browns still believe he can turn things around.
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season while making multiple social media posts disparaging the team and its leadership.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Some of LIV's players will play in majors for years to come. Other young talents are watching their chances slip away.
Sleepers took off in Week 6. Will it happen again in Week 7 with so many teams on bye? Here's Scott Pianowski's list of underrated lineup options.
Can Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins move the ball against the Eagles?
Andy Behrens examines how much regret or relief you should have about the drops you made with six teams on bye.
The numbers are ... stark. And the reasons are plentiful. But there may be hope for a rebound yet.
Two Chiefs are in position for a big game. Who else are our analysts predicting will deliver in Week 7?