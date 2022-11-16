Rapoport: Deshaun Watson returns to practice today
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to practice today.
What would a composite top 25 look like after Week 11?
BEREA, Ohio (AP) Deshaun Watson is practicing with the Browns for the first time since his 11-game NFL suspension started in August. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in Texas, returned to the field with his teammates on Wednesday. Despite temperatures in the low 30s, Watson, wearing an orange No. 4 jersey and orange socks, had on short sleeves during the portion of practice open to reporters.
The Houston Texans claimed former Green Bay Packers receiver Amari Rodgers.
What games are the best in NFL Week 11 and what teams will come out as winners?
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt Ryan is our starting quarterback,” [more]
This isn't the news the Patriots were hoping for.
How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Steelers?
The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.
Just when the golf world believed LIV to be the only battle in town, so Jon Rahm unleashed an almighty attack on the new world rankings system calling it “laughable”.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus knows Taco Charlton from their time together with the Cowboys.
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
This isn’t Jefferson’s first time being featured in Canton, we're guessing it won't be the last.
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]