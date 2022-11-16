Rapoport: Deshaun Watson returns to practice today

The Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) Deshaun Watson is practicing with the Browns for the first time since his 11-game NFL suspension started in August. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in Texas, returned to the field with his teammates on Wednesday. Despite temperatures in the low 30s, Watson, wearing an orange No. 4 jersey and orange socks, had on short sleeves during the portion of practice open to reporters.