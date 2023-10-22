Rapoport: Deshaun Watson will play Week 7 vs. Colts
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will play Week 7 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
P.J. Walker took over Cleveland's offense on the next Browns possession.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
Watson confirmed he has a rotator cuff injury and clarified some previously unclear details.
Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they've signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.
Deshaun Watson did not practice Wednesday due to the injury.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.
Anthony Richardson's rookie season might be over after just four games.
The 49ers took a loss and left Cleveland with injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.
Deshaun Watson's shoulder is forcing him to sit against the Ravens.
Jonathan Taylor's offseason included ankle surgery and a public contract dispute with Colts owner Jim Irsay.
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
Jonathan Taylor is getting closer to a return.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
The 27-year-old is still out for the season, but optimism is high for his career.
