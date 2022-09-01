Rapoport: Derrick Henry getting $2M pay raise for 2022, making him NFL's top-paid RB
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry getting $2M pay raise for 2022, making him NFL's top-paid RB.
Sports Illustrated has made their prediction on the Jets
Kansas City is still favored to win the AFC West despite all of its divisional rivals bulking up with stars.
The Baltimore Ravens' horrible injury luck scuttled their 2021 season. Mascot Poe has been added to the list with a drumstick injury.
The Titans are giving Derrick Henry a raise in 2022.
The New York Giants expect WR Kadarius Toney (knee/hamstring) to play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, and he believes he will.
The Colts added two more to the practice squad Thursday.
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
The Bears leaped the Saints for a waiver claim on former Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford:
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, [more]
College football always surprises and with Week 1 at hand, our experts make predictions for the playoff and the rest highs and lows of the season.
Are the Bears serious about leaving Soldier Field? They’re as serious as a Bill Swerski heart attack. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently dropped a compelling nugget during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. Biggs said that an announcement that the Bears are leaving their long-time home could happen by the end of 2022. [more]
A look at the settled-down compliment of players who are available to the Cowboys for their opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The 49ers cut 2021 third-round pick Trey Sermon on Wednesday and the guy that drafted him explained the decision to reporters on Thursday. General Manager John Lynch said that it was never realistic to think that the 49ers would keep five running backs on the roster for the long term and that the ultimate decision [more]
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.