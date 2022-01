Associated Press

Bob Goalby, who won the 1968 Masters without having to go to a playoff when Roberto De Vicenzo infamously signed for the wrong score, has died. Goalby's death Wednesday in his hometown of Belleville, Illinois, was confirmed by the PGA Tour and by Bill Haas, his great nephew. The Masters was among his 11 victories on the PGA Tour, and Goalby won twice on what is now the PGA Tour Champions.