Rapoport: DeAndre Hopkins to meet with GM Monti Ossenfort about his future with team
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to meet with GM Monti Ossenfort about his future with team.
The Arizona Cardinals are busy lining up interviews with head coach candidates.
Here are the players who will be inactive during the #Chiefs vs. #Jaguars AFC divisional round game:
Kingsbury remains in Thailand but is mulling return to the NFL this year.
With Jason Peters sidelined, Connor McGovern will resume LG duties. He had entered last week's game several times as a blocking fullback. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Alabama takes over the first round with four players selected in the latest mock draft!
She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew that I would be doing something pretty big in the world. I just didn’t know exactly what it would be.”
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere. “Thank [more]
Former Oakland Athletics star and three-time World Series champion Sal Bando died of cancer at the age of 78 on Friday.
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]
Novak Djokovic's hamstring just about held up as the hot favourite battled into the Australian Open last 16 on Saturday, but Andy Murray's heroic run is over."About the favourite, that I am on that favourite list...
Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart sent the game to OT with a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation.
Shannon Sharpe got into it with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
Steve Kerr is doing his best to teach Jordan Poole that every single moment in a game matters.
Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson shared his reaction to seeing Kirk Cousins' game-ending fourth-down pass vs. the New York Giants.
Eight teams remain after a pulsating Super Wild Card Weekend. Which four teams advance to the conference finals?
The candidates for the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator position each share one common characteristic. As our Tom E. Curran writes, if youre not a friend of Bill Belichick's, you need not apply.
Fans weren't sure how to take it.
With a mostly healthy roster heading into Sunday's playoff game, the 49ers' biggest injury update revolved around Jimmy Garoppolo.
If you like your NBA with a side of WWE, then Friday’s Memphis-Los Angeles Lakers game was for you.
Could the Red Sox make another late-offseason addition in free agency? Chaim Bloom and Co. reportedly have their eye on a trio of versatile infielders as the end of January approaches.