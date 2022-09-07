Rapoport: New deal for Lamar Jackson not imminent as self-imposed Week 1 deadline approaches
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports new deal for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson not imminent as self-imposed Week 1 deadline approaches.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports new deal for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson not imminent as self-imposed Week 1 deadline approaches.
Davis Love III finalized his team Presidents Cup team on Wednesday with a bevy of highly credentialed players.
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
The Alabama football Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Austin for the game vs. Texas. Here's why.
Nick Kyrgios' quest for a first grand slam title at the US Open ended with a five-set quarter-final defeat by Russia's Karen Khachanov.
Check out Team USA's six captains picks for the Presidents Cup.
Tom Brady discussed balancing family and football as well as why he decided to return for a 23rd NFL season on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.
Said one pundit: “Matter of time before he is starting. It’s inevitable.”
Here's how you can watch the Bills play against the Rams on Thursday night.
SEC schedule and previews for all of the Week 2 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Alabama at Texas, South Carolina at Arkansas, and Kentucky at Florida
Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour chief executive, has lashed out at Sergio García for claiming the European circuit “is going to become the fifth best in the world”.
The story of the ninth day of action from Flushing Meadows.
Nick Kyrgios punished multiple tennis rackets after being bounced out of the US Open quarterfinals by Karen Khachanov,
Big Ten schedule and previews for all of the Week 2 games of the 2022 season, highlighted by Iowa State at Iowa and Washington State at Wisconsin.
Quarterback play is critical to success in college football. There are many great signal callers that play on Saturday. Our ranking of the top best.
Here are three bets for Week 1.
Nick Kyrgios said he was "devastated" after suffering a "heartbreaking" defeat to Karen Khachanov in the US Open quarter-finals on Tuesday.
Kumbaya and all that, but there's always two sides to a coin. @KDDrummondNFL checks in with a look at some concerns for the Cowboys heading into the 2022 opener.
Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton was excused from practice on Tuesday and that led to speculation that he might be on his way off the roster because linebacker Blake Martinez was released after being excused from a workout last week. Slayton isn’t moving on just yet, however. Tom Rock of Newsday reports that Slayton will [more]
"There's a first time for anything," a U.S. Tennis Association official said.
It appears that Trey Lance reportedly wasn't too pleased with the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's return in the immediate aftermath.